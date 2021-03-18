Warriors' Steph Curry leaves early with tailbone contusion in win over struggling Rockets

The Golden State Warriors could be without Steph Curry in Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after the star shooter was forced to leave Wednesday’s game early because of tailbone contusion.

Curry was attempting to shoot a three-pointer late in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets when he appeared to pick up enough momentum that he lost his balance when he landed.

EX-NBA STAR SHAWN BRADLEY PARALYZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR WHILE ON BICYCLE

He stumbled backward on a set of metal steps before landing hard on his rear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curry instantly looked like he was in serious pain and eventually sat out the fourth quarter after it was ruled that he suffered a tailbone contusion.

Head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry was sore and there was a possibility that he would have to sit out Friday’s game as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State handed the Rockets a franchise-record 18th straight loss and Curry had 18 points and went 2 for 11 from three-point range before sitting out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.