©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Warriors' Steph Curry leaves early with tailbone contusion in win over struggling Rockets

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry was sore and could sit out Friday’s game

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Golden State Warriors could be without Steph Curry in Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after the star shooter was forced to leave Wednesday’s game early because of tailbone contusion. 

Curry was attempting to shoot a three-pointer late in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets when he appeared to pick up enough momentum that he lost his balance when he landed.

He stumbled backward on a set of metal steps before landing hard on his rear. 

Curry instantly looked like he was in serious pain and eventually sat out the fourth quarter after it was ruled that he suffered a tailbone contusion. 

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is helped by staff after falling into the Houston Rockets bench during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Houston. 

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is helped by staff after falling into the Houston Rockets bench during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Houston.  (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

Head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry was sore and there was a possibility that he would have to sit out Friday’s game as well. 

Golden State handed the Rockets a franchise-record 18th straight loss and Curry had 18 points and went 2 for 11 from three-point range before sitting out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

