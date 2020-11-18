Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, initial reports say it's 'not good'

The Golden State Warriors are already starting off on the wrong foot heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson injured his leg during a workout in Southern California on Wednesday. The team announced the injury, but they didn’t provide any details about the severity or a timeline for his availability with training camp set to begin on Dec. 1, and the season expected to start on Dec. 22.

TIMBERWOLVES TAKE GEORGIA'S ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH THE TOP PICK IN THE 2020 NBA DRAFT

The Undefeated reported citing sources that Thompson's lower right leg injury took place while playing against other current and former NBA players in a gym in downtown Los Angeles. Thompson reportedly needed help walking out of the gym.

Golden State said that Thompson will be evaluated in the coming days, but The Undefeated also said that the injury is “not good.” Another report said that Thompson has a torn Achilles, but it’s still not yet confirmed.

ROCKETS' JAMES HARDEN TURNED DOWN RECORD-SETTING DEAL OVER OWNER TILMAN FERTITTA'S TRUMP SUPPORT: REPORT

The NBA world reacted to the news of the league potentially losing one of its biggest stars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Warriors, who finished as the worst team in the NBA last season, didn’t have Thompson on the court at all during the coronavirus-shortened season because he was working back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.