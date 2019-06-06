Golden State Warriors fan who was ejected from Game 3 for shoving Kyle Lowry is team's part owner: report

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry went flying into fans sitting courtside at the Oracle Arena during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night -- and one VIP decided to shove right back.

The fan who shoved Lowry and caused a brief stir during the Raptors upset victory over the Warriors was Golden State’s part-owner, Mark Stevens, sources told Axios on Thursday.

Stevens, a venture capitalist, was listed in the Warriors’ 2018-19 media guide as an executive board member. The team said he would not attend any of the remaining Finals games, according to The Athletic.

Lowry was visibly upset during the incident.

“There's no place for that,” Lowry told reporters after the game. “He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league."

The man reported to be Stevens was ejected from the game and out of the arena.

“Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game,” Lowry said.

He told the Associated Press the fan repeatedly cursed at him.

Lowry scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded nine assists in the 123-109 win. The Raptors have a 2-1 series lead on Golden State.

Game 4 will be played Friday in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.