Warriors see Thompson, Durant suffer serious injuries in last 2 games of season

The Golden State Warriors had more bad luck at Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday when swingman Klay Thompson tore his ACL on his left knee with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter, according to his agent.

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant underwent surgery Wednesday after rupturing his Achilles during Game 5 on Monday.

Thompson was fouled by Raptors guard Danny Green while trying to dunk. He came down hard and had to leave the game in crutches, ESPN reported. He was able to make both of his free throws giving the Warriors an 85-80 lead as Warriors fans shouted “MVP!”

“I said, when Klay goes down and is out for the game, it's just sort of a 'You gotta be kidding me. This has to stop,’” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of their injury-plagued season. "But it's just -- the way it's gone, I don't know if it's related to five straight seasons of playing 100-plus games and just all the wear and tear, but it's devastating."

Thompson also missed Game 3 because of a hamstring injury, ESPN reported.

The Warriors lost to the Raptors 114-110.