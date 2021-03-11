Warriors' Draymond Green paints unflattering picture of players' relationship with referees

NBA players have been really frustrated this season with officiating and on occasion, it has boiled over to the postgame press conferences.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green acknowledged Wednesday that the relationship between players and the referees was not cozy.

"I think the relationship between players and referees sucks," Green said in an interview on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. "We see that on a nightly basis. So, I don’t think that’s any surprise to anybody."

Green was ejected before halftime in a game against the New York Knicks in January, but officials would later admit that the second technical foul he received was a "mistake," according to NBC Sports Bay Area. He was also ejected in a game against the Charlotte Hornets as well.

"The relationship between the referees and the players is really bad," he said. "I have my thoughts on how it can be rectified. ... [it's] not in a good place right now. Just my opinion."

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert slammed the referees during one of their final games before the All-Star break.

Mitchell told reporters after the game he felt the Jazz were being "screwed" and cited the "f--king ridiculous" officiating the team had been subjected to. Gobert added that he felt the league should be "ashamed" for how the games were being called.

Both players were fined after their comments.