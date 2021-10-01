Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors' Draymond Green won't push Andrew Wiggins on vaccine, LeBron James co-signs

LeBron James expressed support for Draymond Green on Twitter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said Thursday he’s not going to encourage Andrew Wiggins to get the coronavirus vaccine amid the drama and scrutiny Wiggins and other players have received for making the choice to refuse the shot.

Green said he felt like whether someone should get the vaccine has "turned into a political war."

Draymond Green said vaccination status has turned political.

Draymond Green said vaccination status has turned political. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t think – no, I know – I’m not in any position to go tell him what he should or should not be doing," he said of Wiggins, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "And as a leader of this team, I’m not going to go to him and say, ‘Hey, man, we really need’ No. You do what you feel. You do what you feel you want to do. I’m not going go and ask him did he get a polio vaccine, so why would I go ask him if he got a COVID vaccine?"

Green said it was not his business whether someone is vaccinated or not.

Green said it wasn't his place to tell anyone what to do.

Green said it wasn't his place to tell anyone what to do. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"It’s not my place, nor my business, on whether he gets vaccinated or not – or who else is vaccinated. Or if you’re vaccinated and I’m not, or if he isn’t and she is. That’s none of my business. Just because I am a leader of this team, that doesn’t give me the right to go tell him what to do with his. That’s his personal choice," he added.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who also said he wasn’t going to publicly advocate for anyone to get the vaccine, co-signed Green’s statement on Twitter.

Wiggins was denied a religious exemption to avoid getting the vaccine. He may not be able to play in home games at the Chase Center due to San Francisco mandating that those who enter indoor facilities need proof of vaccination. Wiggins could miss paychecks if he does not play due to his vaccination stance.

Andrew Wiggins was denied an exemption.

Andrew Wiggins was denied an exemption. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Wiggins defended his vaccine stance earlier in the week. About 95% of players are vaccinated, the Associated Press reported.

