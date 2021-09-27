Warriors' Andrew Wiggins defends vaccine stance: 'Back is definitely against the wall'

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins defended his decision to forgo getting the coronavirus vaccine after being denied an exemption from the NBA.

Wiggins appeared at media day for the Warriors on Monday and said he wasn’t going to divulge whether he’s received the jab and wasn’t worried about how much money he would lose if he missed games.

"I'm just going to keep all that private right now. ... Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I'm going to keep it personal, private," he said, via The Athletic. "Back is definitely against the wall. I'm gonna keep fighting for what I believe. What's right to one person isn't right to the other and vice versa."

He would go on to compare the criticism he’s received to questioning other people’s parenting, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

"Some people shed their beliefs onto their children; some people let their children grow up and believe what they want to believe. Who are you guys that I have explain what I believe, or you know, what’s right or what’s wrong in my mind? We are two totally different people. What you think is not what I think; what I think is not what you think," Wiggins said.

"I’ll say something when I’m ready. The only thing the media has done it make it bigger than it has to be. I’ll say my side of everything when I’m ready."

Wiggins requested a religious exemption so that he could bypass a San Francisco coronavirus vaccine requirement for playing inside the team's home arena. As a result, Wiggins will be ineligible to play home games at the Chase Center unless he gets the vaccine, according to ESPN.

"The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events," the NBA said in a statement.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Friday that all fans who attend the games and Warriors players are required to be vaccinated.

