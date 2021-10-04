Warriors' Andrew Wiggins gets COVID vaccine after contentious media day, Steve Kerr says

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins received the COVID-19 vaccine after the NBA denied him a religious exemption and he batted away reporters’ questions about it during media day.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made the revelation on Sunday after practice. The team was getting ready to head up to Portland to play a preseason game against the Trail Blazers. Wiggins will be eligible to play in all games and will not have to forfeit any money for missing games over his vaccination status.

Wiggins’ media day was a bit contentious as he was getting peppered with questions about his vaccination status.

"I'm just going to keep all that private right now. ... Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I'm going to keep it personal, private," he said, via The Athletic. "Back is definitely against the wall. I'm gonna keep fighting for what I believe. What's right to one person isn't right to the other and vice versa."

He would go on to compare the criticism he’s received to questioning other people’s parenting, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

"Some people shed their beliefs onto their children; some people let their children grow up and believe what they want to believe. Who are you guys that I have explain what I believe, or you know, what’s right or what’s wrong in my mind? We are two totally different people. What you think is not what I think; what I think is not what you think," Wiggins said.

"I’ll say something when I’m ready. The only thing the media has done it make it bigger than it has to be. I’ll say my side of everything when I’m ready."

Wiggins requested a religious exemption so that he could bypass a San Francisco coronavirus vaccine requirement for playing inside the team's home arena. As a result, Wiggins would be ineligible to play home games at the Chase Center unless he got the vaccine, according to ESPN.

"The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events," the NBA said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, more than 95% of players had received the coronavirus vaccine.

