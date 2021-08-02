Warren Moon wants to make sure Deshaun Watson is 'doing OK' amid controversies

Warren Moon, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, said Sunday he’s looking to connect with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Moon told TMZ Sports he wanted to make sure Watson was doing all right. The Texans star is facing more than 20 sexual assault lawsuits and around 10 police complaints over the allegations.

"I have not communicated with him lately, but I think I need to now that he's in camp," he told the gossip website. "And hopefully he'll be available to do that because I know he's kind of kept his camp very, very small since this whole thing happened which I don't blame him for.

"But, I'd like to reach out to him and just make sure he's doing OK and how he's getting through this whole thing."

The former Houston Oilers star was sued for sexual harassment in 2017 by a former female employee of his sports marketing firm, the Seattle Times reported. The woman’s lawyer told The Washington Post in 2019 the two sides came to a settlement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to ESPN, Moon was a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 1995 when a team cheerleader accused him of offering her cash for sex. The case was reportedly settled out of court.

The NFL is investigating the allegations against Watson. He has yet to face any discipline over the allegations. He reportedly asked to be traded before the allegations came to light and rumors have swirled about his standing with the Texans.

Watson has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him.