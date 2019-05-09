War of Will trainer expresses outrage over Maximum Security owner's Kentucky Derby remarks

The trainer of one of the horse’s involved in the Kentucky Derby controversy that led to the disqualification of Maximum Security and made Country House the winner expressed his anger Tuesday.

Mark Casse, War of Will’s trainer, told the Courier-Journal he believes Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez intentionally blocked his horse and compared the horse’s run to a “drunk driver.”

“I tried to handle this in a nice, quiet way, and I didn’t think there was enough said about the trip our horse had,” Casse told the newspaper. “Now, given some of the recent comments, I’m pissed off.”

Casse’s response came after Maximum Security’s owner Gary West accused War of Will of causing the problems. Maximum Security was disqualified after stewards determined that the horse intentionally impeded the path of two other horses, including War of Will.

“He carried everybody out intentionally, and then he dives in,” Casse told the Courier-Journal. “It’s almost like following a drunk driver. You don’t know which direction he’s going to go. … People were taking shots at Tyler, saying he should have went inside or should have went outside. That really upset me. I went back and watched the entire race and noticed that we were bothered not just in the main event, but we were herded prior to that.”

War of Will is set to race in the Preakness on May 18 while Maximum Security and Country House are expected to skip the event.

West said he planned to “file a lawsuit in the appropriate jurisdiction" after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) denied his appeal of the Churchill Downs stewards' decision.

