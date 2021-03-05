Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues
Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.
Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.
In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.
HEART PROBLEMS MAY BE RARE IN PRO ATHLETES AFTER COVID-19
His celebrity status increased after making a remarkable recovery from a stroke suffered in 1991.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
His recovery was chronicled in his autobiography, "On Family, Hockey and Healing," and in a 2005 made-for-TV movie.