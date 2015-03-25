Wall, Aldridge earn NBA's weekly honors

Washington Wizards guard John Wall and Portland Trail Blazers swingman LaMarcus Aldridge were named the NBA Players of the Week in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively, for the games played March 11 through March 17.

Wall averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest over three games last week for Washington. He managed two double- doubles, against Cleveland on March 12 and Milwaukee one day later, and finished the schedule with a season-high 29 points in a nine-point victory over New Orleans last Friday.

Aldridge posted a league-best 27 points per game, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest in three appearances. He led Portland to a 2-1 record thanks to notching three straight double-doubles, including a 31-point, 12-rebound effort in a win over Detroit on Saturday.

Other nominees for the weekly award were Atlanta's Al Horford, Denver's Kosta Koufos, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from the Heat, Minnesota's Ricky Rubio, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City, and San Antonio's Tim Duncan.