Vontaze Burfict, ex-Raiders linebacker, arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Vontaze Burfict, the controversial former linebacker who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders, was arrested Saturday in Nevada.

Burfict, 30, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing Clark County court records. No other details about his arrest were released. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

VONTAZE BURFICT BEING SINGLED OUT BY NFL WITH SEASON-LONG SUSPENSION, RAIDERS LINEBACKER'S AGENT SAYS

The one-time Pro Bowler hasn’t played in the NFL since he was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The league suspended Burfict because of his history of levying vicious hits on opponents.

NFL UPHOLDS OAKLAND RAIDERS LINEBACKER VONTAZE BURFICT'S SEASON-LONG SUSPENSION

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther called Burfict’s suspension a “witch hunt” that may have ended the linebacker’s career in October 2019.

“Does it make any sense to sign a guy that after one infraction, he's going to get thrown out of the league for a year? No, it doesn't. So, I think it's very unfair. It's unfair to our team. It's unfair to Vontaze,” Guenther said at the time.

The Raiders did not re-sign Burfict in the offseason and he remains a free agent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 79 career games, he’s recorded 622 tackles, 8.5 sacks and five interceptions.