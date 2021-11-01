Von Miller emotional following blockbuster trade to Rams: 'It’s always tough whenever you leave'

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is on the move — he’s headed to Los Angeles.

The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end to the Rams on Monday in exchange for draft picks, according to multiple reports. The Rams later confirmed the trade is done.

Miller, who helped guide the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory, will join a defense that features three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Miller was honored as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, and he was a part of seven AP All-Pro teams, as well as the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

An emotional Miller spoke to KMGH-TV in the parking lot after leaving the team’s facility.

"I’ve been here through the ups and the downs. It’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all of my fans. I love Broncos country. When I said, ‘Broncos for life’ I meant that," Miller said. "It was an honor and a privilege to play here. … Being able to play with Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey, Brian Dawkins, Tim Tebow … it’s an honor and a privilege."

Miller leaves the Broncos as the franchise leader in sacks (110.5) in the regular season, and he has an additional 6.5 sacks in the playoffs.

Through seven games this season, Miller has recorded 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks while he gets back up to speed. He played in 33 snaps before suffering the ankle injury.

The Rams are 7-1 this season. They are 10th in the NFL in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed. Miller will certainly add another dimension to Los Angeles’ defense as the team continues to build momentum toward making it to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.