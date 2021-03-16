Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Von Miller back with Broncos after missing entire 2020 season

Miller missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Von Miller is set to return to the Denver Broncos for the 2021 season after missing the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury.

The team told the three-time All-Pro linebacker that they will pick-up his contract for the next season, according to the Broncos’ website. Miller appeared to confirm his return to the team in an Instagram post.

"I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco," he wrote. "I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever."

9 News first reported the team was exercising his option.

Miller, when healthy, is one of the best pass rushers in football.

Before his injury in 2020, Miller was coming off of a season in which he recorded 46 tackles and eight sacks. He’s played in nine seasons for Denver and helped them to a Super Bowl title during the 2015 season as well as winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

He’s appeared in 135 career games, recorded 106 sacks, 490 tackles, two interceptions and two total touchdowns.

Denver could really use him in 2021. The Broncos finished 5-11 overall. The defense was ranked 25th in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_