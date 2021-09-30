Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks scores touchdown on ridiculous play vs. Miami

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made one of the most ridiculous touchdown catches in college football this season on Thursday night in an ACC matchup against Miami.

Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong dropped back to pass in the third quarter and found Wicks heading to the end zone. Hurricanes defensive back Marcus Clark appeared to get his hands on the ball first and his momentum carried him backward but he couldn’t hang onto the catch.

Wicks fell to the ground but the ball was bobbling around on his back. Clark couldn’t corral the ball and Wicks flipped over onto his butt and the ball somehow fell into his hands for the touchdown.

It was a 36-yard touchdown and Virginia completed a two-point conversion to go up 27-14 with 5:50 remaining in the quarter.

Virginia came into their third conference game of the season with a 2-2 overall record and 0-2 in ACC play. The team started out the year with wins over William & Mary and Illinois but fell to North Carolina and Wake Forest in consecutive weeks.

Miami is under immense pressure and are without starting quarterback D’Eriq King for the second straight game. The Hurricanes have beaten Appalachian State and Central Connecticut State but were embarrassed against Alabama and Michigan State.

Miami was playing in their first ACC game of the season.