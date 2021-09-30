Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks scores touchdown on ridiculous play vs. Miami

Virginia's touchdown extended their lead in the third quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made one of the most ridiculous touchdown catches in college football this season on Thursday night in an ACC matchup against Miami.

Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong dropped back to pass in the third quarter and found Wicks heading to the end zone. Hurricanes defensive back Marcus Clark appeared to get his hands on the ball first and his momentum carried him backward but he couldn’t hang onto the catch.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) aims a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against the Miami Hurricanes, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wicks fell to the ground but the ball was bobbling around on his back. Clark couldn’t corral the ball and Wicks flipped over onto his butt and the ball somehow fell into his hands for the touchdown.

It was a 36-yard touchdown and Virginia completed a two-point conversion to go up 27-14 with 5:50 remaining in the quarter.

Virginia celebrates after scoring a safety during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Miami, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Virginia came into their third conference game of the season with a 2-2 overall record and 0-2 in ACC play. The team started out the year with wins over William & Mary and Illinois but fell to North Carolina and Wake Forest in consecutive weeks.

Miami is under immense pressure and are without starting quarterback D’Eriq King for the second straight game. The Hurricanes have beaten Appalachian State and Central Connecticut State but were embarrassed against Alabama and Michigan State.

Virginia wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (2) congratulates wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, after Wicks scored a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Miami, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami was playing in their first ACC game of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com