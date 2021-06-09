Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering man after being catfished

Virginia Tech freshman Isi Etute, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder last week, told police that he beat a 40-year-old man to death after he was led on to believe that the man was a woman on a dating website.

On Wednesday, officials announced that Etute admitted to everything during the murder investigation. He was charged with the death of Blacksburg, Virginia man Jerry Smith, and was suspended from the university’s football team in the aftermath of the arrest.

Etute explained to cops that he matched with a person named "Angie" on Tinder thinking that it was a woman. According to the police statements, Etute went to the victim’s apartment on April 10 for oral sex. Over one month later, Etute went back to the same apartment to engage in more sexual activity, but that’s when he discovered that the person he matched with was actually a man.

When he discovered that "Angie" was a man, Etute said that he attacked the victim, which included punching him five times in the face and he continued to punch and stomp on him when he fell to the ground.

Etute said that he heard "bubbling and gurgling" as he left the apartment, but he didn't call the police.

Smith was found dead two days later with missing teeth and multiple skull fractures, according to officials. Etute’s lawyer, Jimmy Turk, defended his clients’ alleged actions in court.

"Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not," Turk reportedly said via TMZ Sports. "Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong."

Etute was granted a $75,000 bond at the hearing on Wednesday and he is allowed to live with his family in Virginia Beach until his trial in September.

Etute, a three-star recruit by ESPN, joined Virginia Tech last July. He was the 29th-ranked recruit in Virginia, and he held offers from North Carolina State, Virginia, and Vanderbilt. Etute recently participated in spring practice and he had an opportunity to land a spot on the roster as a backup linebacker.