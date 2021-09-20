Vikings radio man calls game-winning field goal try ‘good,’ but it missed

It wouldn’t have been surprising to see Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen pouring with sweat moments after Sunday’s game with the Cardinals. After he botched the call of a potential last-second game-winning field goal, Allen was likely frantically, and unsuccessfully, searching for a hole to crawl into.

An enthused Allen screamed into the mic that Minnesota had secured a walk-off win in Arizona. He then realized his mistake and (probably) sent those listening in their cars swerving off of Minneapolis highways.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota trailed the Cardinals 34 – 33 with the clock stopped at four ticks. A Greg Joseph 37-yard field goal was all that stood in the way of a Vikings come from behind win and a .500 record. And that’s when Allen went to work.

"Joseph, come on! It is…goooood!"

Allen gets two thumbs up for the enthusiasm, but unfortunately, his joyous proclamation was wrong. Joseph missed the kick wide right by a decent margin. Analyst Pete Bercich corrected Allen’s mistake almost immediately, saying bluntly: "It’s no good." In disbelief, Allen shot back: "Are you kidding me?"

Though Vikings fans wished he had been, Bercich was not, in fact, joking. Joseph’s miss sent the Vikings home with an 0-2 record, while Arizona was elated to escape with a win and improve to 2-0.

"What a gut punch to a team, Paul, that play after play toward the end, fought its way back," said Bercich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vikings weren’t the only ones feeling like they were punched in the gut. Those listening at home surely shared the emotion.