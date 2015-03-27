Vikings place G Steve Hutchinson on IR

The Minnesota Vikings placed guard Steve Hutchinson on injured reserve and signed running back Jordan Todman to the active roster Tuesday.

Hutchinson left the Vikings' 42-20 loss to the Saints on December 18 with a concussion. The 11-year veteran started all 14 games he played in during the 2011 season.

Todman was signed to fill the roster spot. The UConn product was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, but was waived October 22 without appearing in a game.