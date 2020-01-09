Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph has game-used gloves donated to charity after all, ending saga

Much like Kyle Rudolph pushing the Minnesota Vikings to the next round of the NFC playoffs, the saga around his gloves had a happy ending Wednesday night.

Rudolph suggested he was duped after he gave his game gloves to a member of the media – a reporter he did not name – who in turn turned a profit by putting the prized memorabilia on eBay.

He had worn the gloves when he made the game-winning catch against the New Orleans Saints.

But a Vikings fan wanted to flip the switch on a negative situation – and he did just that.

49ERS VS. VIKINGS: NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND PREVIEW, TIMES & MORE

Jason King told Rudolph on Twitter that he bought the gloves and wanted to do something beneficial with them. The tight end responded, saying that King should donate the gloves to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the fan would receive a separate pair from the game.

The hospital then pointed toward Rudolph’s charity, where fans can further support the tight end and his causes.

KYLE RUDOLPH'S GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN CATCH CALLED INTO QUESTION AS VIKINGS ADVANCE IN PLAYOFFS

Rudolph revealed he initially gave away the gloves away because the media member told him that the items would go to a charity benefit.

“I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later,” the Vikings star tweeted.

Rudolph said in a subsequent tweet that the media member wasn’t anyone he knew or who had been in the locker room on a daily or weekly basis.

“And to clarify it was not anyone I knew.. so wasn't a local reporter I see daily or national reporter. Locker room was a zoo, he asked for them, I said of course and even offered to sign them,” Rudolph said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rudolph made the game-winning touchdown catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins to beat the Saints in overtime.