Kirk Cousins in the hot seat over interceptions: 'If that were to continue, I won't finish the season'

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is self-admittingly making rookie mistakes and he knows that the consequences of continued errors will see him sidelined for the rest of the season unless he can drastically improve his game.

Cousins handed the Atlanta Falcons its first win of the season after throwing three interceptions in the first half of the game. He managed three touchdowns in the second half but it wasn’t enough and the Falcons improved their record to 1-5 with a 40-23 win over the Vikings.

Off to a 1-5 start, Cousins is feeling the heat and the possibility of being pulled from the starting job is very real for him.

"The reality is if the pace I'm on in terms of the interceptions, if that were to continue, I won't finish the season," Cousins said. "... you got to improve. Whether it's them telling me, 'Hey, we gotta improve,' or them pulling me; we got to get better. That's what the rest of the season will be about for me is trying to protect the football as best I can.”

The worst moment for Cousins in Sunday’s loss was the opening play that resulted in his first interception of the game -- a rookie mistake.

“That's a mistake I may have made in Year 1, but I'm disappointed that I would do that now,” he said, via ESPN.

Cousins leads the NFL in interceptions this season with 10 in just six games.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer remained relatively quiet after losing to the Falcons, telling the Star Tribune on Monday: “(Cousins) made some good throws in the second half, we just started so poorly.”