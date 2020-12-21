Vikings' Justin Jefferson responds to expletive hot mic moment against Bears: 'I ain't no diva'

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson attempted to clear the air Sunday after he was caught on a hot mic cussing at his quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The moment came with the Vikings trailing the Chicago Bears, 20-7, late in the second quarter. Cousins dropped back to pass and felt the rush of the Bears’ defense. He tried to hit Jefferson in the back of the end zone but overthrew him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jefferson could be heard yelling in the empty U.S. Bank Stadium, "F—k, Kirk!"

WARNING: EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

The former LSU standout wanted to make sure that he wasn’t being looked at as a diva wide receiver as his in-game emotions got the best of him at that time.

NFL WEEK 15 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

"y’all love blowing stuff out off proportion. And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted," he wrote.

Jefferson has blossomed into one of the Vikings’ top wide receivers this season and is among the favorites to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He has 73 catches for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as a pro football player.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vikings have not had a great season. Minnesota is 6-8 this season and are in slight contention still for an NFC playoff spot, though their chances are slipping away.