Vikings' Eric Kendricks slams NFL over statement following George Floyd's death

Minnesota Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks wasn’t impressed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

Kendricks took his thoughts to Twitter on Tuesday, and he expressed his anger with Goodell’s statement, and he questioned if the NFL is actually trying to do something in the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the nationwide protests.

“.@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing,” Kendricks wrote. “Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means.”

In the tweet, Kendricks included a picture of the NFL logo with the words, “We Want Answers” in the center of it.

Kendricks also said, “The Vikings have opened a dialogue with players and we’re all working towards solutions with the team...if anyone has suggestions for how to support the city, we’d love to hear them.”

“But we want answers at the league level,” Kendricks stated. “That’s where change can happen, and we’ve seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable.

“You can’t bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves,” Kendricks added. “Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter.”