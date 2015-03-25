Viera scores 2 goals to help Valencia beat Inter Milan 4-0 in ICC match

Jonathan Viera scored twice and Valencia beat Inter Milan 4-0 Sunday in the International Champions Cup.

Ever Banega and Jonas also scored to help Valencia advance to the fifth-place match against Everton on Tuesday at Miami. Inter Milan will face Juventus for seventh place in the preceding match that night.

Banega put Valencia ahead in the seventh minute with a long right-footed shot into the upper right corner. Viera made it 2-0 in the 34th after Banega's corner kick was knocked out of the center area.

Jonas took a pass from from Viera in the 56th, dribbled around goalie Samir Handovic and tapped it in. Viera capped the scoring in the 90th after Jonas' kick was blocked by substitute goalie Luca Castellazzi and the ball went right to Viera.