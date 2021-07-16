Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Video shows Richard Sherman trying to force way into in-laws’ house

The 33-year-old was released from jail without bail on Thursday, with his pending felony charge of domestic violence residential burglary reduced, leaving him to face four misdemeanors

By Michael Blinn | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Home surveillance video shows NFL star Richard Sherman aggressively trying to enter his in-laws’ home on Wednesday.

Sherman rang the doorbell to the Redmond, Wash. house and tried to open the door, and became visibly frustrated at not getting in.

"Come through," the former Seattle Seahawks and 49ers cornerback yelled. "Come through, b—-."

He then tried to force his way in, unsuccessfully.

"That s-- real cute," he said, before trying to open it again.

NFL STAR RICHARD SHERMAN RELEASED FROM JAIL WITHOUT BAIL 

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE 

The 33-year-old was released from jail without bail on Thursday, with his pending felony charge of domestic violence residential burglary reduced, leaving him to face four misdemeanors, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning for the incident, which followed a reported DUI incident and involved three separate 911 calls. In one, his wife, Ashley Moss, claimed he was considering taking his own life.