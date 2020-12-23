Video shows NBA champion's girlfriend punching woman in parking lot scuffle

Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend were involved in a parking lot altercation with another woman that culminated with the two-time NBA champion’s partner throwing punches, video obtained by TMZ shows. The altercation reportedly occurred on July 28 in Los Angeles.

Toktam Jorshari is suing both Rondo and his girlfriend for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy — and is seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed last week claims that Rondo and his girlfriend became angry after seeing how closely Jorshari parked next to the Atlanta Hawks guard’s $300,000 Rolls-Royce, which was in a handicapped spot.

Video of the incident did not include audio.

Rondo and his girlfriend, who was not identified in the TMZ report, can be seen in the video exchanging words with Jorshari for a minute-and-a-half before the 6-foot-1 Rondo began holding back his girlfriend and pushing Jorshari with his arm.

Rondo relented shortly thereafter, and his girlfriend landed multiple punches on Jorshari, who did not appear to fight back.

Rondo’s attorney, Mark D. Baute, denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client, and said Rondo was appropriately parked in the spot because he was recovering from a broken thumb suffered during the NBA playoffs. Each state has its own guidelines for handicap parking, and it wasn’t clear whether Rondo had applied for and received a placard.

"Mr. Rondo tried to prevent them from any further interaction, which was awkward due to (a) his thumb being broken, and (b) the plaintiff not wearing a mask," Baute said in a statement.

Baute also claimed that the accuser was "not in an assigned parking spot."

Rondo was part of the Lakers team that won the NBA championship during the summer. He also won a title with the Celtics in 2008.