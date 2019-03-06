Video of Mike Tyson, 52, throwing punches goes viral

He still has it.

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion who famously said “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” appears to be able to still pack a punch in video posted on Twitter last weekend.

The ex-boxer, known as Iron Mike, appears to be behind a bar in the video when he gets into a fighting stance. He throws a flurry of uppercuts and hooks and bobs and weaves as though an opponent is returning punches.

Tyson’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of boxing and stunning fall from grace was legendary.

Tyson suffered an eighth-round knockout in an unsuccessful title bid against Lennox Lewis and retired in 2005 with a 50-6-2 record with 44 knockouts. He was released from prison in 1995 after serving three years following his conviction of raping a beauty pageant contestant.