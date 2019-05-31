VIDEO: Drake appears to call Warriors ‘trash’ after Game 1 loss to Raptors

A tense exchange played out between Drake and Draymond Green on the sidelines moments after the Raptors beat the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1.

A video of the moment shows Drake appearing to mouth the words, “You guys thrash,” at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Drake, a Raptors superfan, is renowned for his rowdy sideline antics. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that he had spoken to the rapper about having boundaries.

DRAKE AVOID COLLISION WITH GOLDEN STATE'S ANDRE IGUODALA DURING NBA FINALS GAME 1 IN TORONTO

“We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do,” Silver said of Drake. “He has the official designation 'ambassador' ... and he's a global star, so it's a huge deal that he's so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is Sunday night in Toronto, which is hosting an NBA Finals game for the first time after the Raptors entered the league as an expansion team in 1995.