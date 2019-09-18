Expand / Collapse search
Published

Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz believes he could still compete in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The recent spate of injuries across the NFL has one former wide receiver thinking about a comeback.

Former New York Giants star Victor Cruz told TMZ Sports on Tuesday he still believes he could be successful in the NFL despite not playing in a regular-season game since 2016.

“I still wake up thinking about it,” Cruz said. “I'm still in good shape. I can still run, jump and do all those things. Absolutely.”

Cruz, however, admitted: “Obviously, I know where I'm at in my life right now. I gotta pay the bills a different way.”

Cruz played for the Giants from 2010 and 2016 and won a Super Bowl during the 2012 season. He had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns during his career.

After he was released by the Giants, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He was released by the Bears prior to the start of the 2017 season.

