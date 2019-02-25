Veteran MLB players who will be donning new uniforms in 2019

The baseball world focused all offseason on where infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper would sign their next big contracts.

However, while the focus was on the perennial All-Stars, other standout veterans who signed contracts over the offseason may have gotten lost in the shuffle for the casual baseball fan.

Here’s a look at some of the longest-tenured MLB players who hit free agency this season and will be donning new uniforms in 2019.

TWO SIMILAR-LOOKING BASEBALL PLAYERS TAKE DNA TESTS TO FIND OUT IF THEY'RE RELATED

MELKY CABRERA

Melky Cabrera has played 14 years in the major leagues and in his 15th season he hopes to be roaming the outfield for the Pittsburgh Pirates – who signed him to a minor league deal in February.

Cabrera signed with the Cleveland Indians in April 2018, but only lasted with the Tribe until July 5. During his short stint with the Indians, he hit .280 with a .755 OPS and six home runs.

A switch hitter, Cabrera is probably being eyed by decision makers in Pittsburgh as a bench player.

NELSON CRUZ

Nelson Cruz has hit more than 35 home runs in each of his last five seasons and will look to extend that streak with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He signed a two-year deal with Minnesota in the offseason, adding a powerful punch to a lineup that looked anemic at times in 2018, but now has designs on winning the American League Central.

Cruz, 38, is coming off four seasons with the Seattle Mariners and back-to-back All-Star selections. He hit 37 home runs, drove in 97 RBIs and recorded an .850 OPS in 144 games with Seattle in 2018. He also led the American League in RBIs in 2017 with 119.

CURTIS GRANDERSON

Splitting time last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, outfielder Curtis Granderson hit 13 home runs and posted a .782 OPS, turning into an especially important reserve as Milwaukee made a deep postseason run.

Granderson signed a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins and could end up being a starting outfielder by Opening Day. The three-time All-Star is projected to even leadoff, according to Roster Resource. Aside from the wonderful weather, Granderson may feel comfortable in Miami for another reason: His former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter is part-owner of the team.

IAN KINSLER

Ian Kinsler spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox in 2018, eventually helping the Red Sox to a ninth World Series championship.

In 2019, Kinsler will be manning the keystone for the San Diego Padres. Kinsler signed the three-year deal in December – way before he learned that Manny Machado was going to be his new infield teammate.

Kinsler hit .240 with a .681 OPS and 14 home runs last season and won his second Gold Glove award.

BRIAN MCCANN

Brian McCann proved to be an integral part of the Houston Astros for the last two seasons, showing veteran leadership and a productive bat as the team won a World Series in 2017.

But with his offense in decline, the Astros parted ways with McCann. The 35-year-old ended up back with the team he started his career off with – the Atlanta Braves.

He signed a one-year deal with the team and could end up becoming the Braves’ starter when the season kicks off.

ANDREW MILLER

Andrew Miller has been one of the top relievers in baseball over the last few seasons. And despite a sub-par 2018 season with the Cleveland Indians, the lefthander managed to find a new home with the St. Louis Cardinals. He signed a three-year deal in December.

Miller, 33, is set to be the Cardinals’ setup man for Jordan Hicks. In three years with the Indians, Miller recorded a 2.22 ERA in just over 125 innings.

HUNTER PENCE

A two-time World Series champion, Hunter Pence signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers in February after spending nearly seven years with the San Francisco Giants.

Pence, 35, will look to latch onto the rebuilding Rangers' roster. For his career, the outfielder has batted .280 with a .792 OPS and 224 home runs.

ANIBAL SANCHEZ

At one point in his career, Anibal Sanchez, who tossed a no-hitter during his rookie season with the Florida Marlins, was considered to be a staple in the Detroit Tigers rotation. But flash forward to 2019 and Sanchez is on to yet another club -- his fourth in three years. He signed a two-deal with the Washington Nationals during the offseason as he looks to add to a solid bounceback 2018.

The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher recorded a 2.83 ERA in 25 games for the Atlanta Braves last season. He’s set to be a backend starter for the Nationals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TROY TULOWITZKI

An oft-injured infielder, Troy Tulowitzki had still been a star for years with the Colorado Rockies. But after a few disappointing seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tulo found himself signing a league-minimum deal with the New York Yankees in the offseason. Injuries hampered his stay with the Blue Jays so much the team released him with two years and nearly $40 million remaining on his contract.

The five-time all-star didn’t play in 2018, and in 2017 he recorded a .249 batting average, a .678 OPS and hit seven home runs in 66 games. He's set to start at shortstop for the Yankees as regular shortstop Didi Gregorius recovers from an injury.