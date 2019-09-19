Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas soccer match's pregame festivities send residents into panic amid 'Storm Area 51' frenzy

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Soccer fans attending the Leagues Cup final between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL were treated to a show in the sky in Las Vegas before the match, but residents outside the stadium were left on edge.

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team flew high above Sam Boyd Stadium with some pyrotechnics attached to them Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Residents in the surrounding area sent video to FOX 5 Las Vegas befuddled over the lights while others naturally pointed to proof that aliens exist. At the same time, Las Vegas and some surrounding towns are preparing for the “Storm Area 51” event that caused a stir earlier in the summer.

Officials said that it was indeed the parachute team and not any kind of space invaders.

The Leagues Cup features the best teams from Major League Soccer going up against the best teams from Liga MX.

In the end, it was Cruz Azul who edged out Tigres, 2-1.

