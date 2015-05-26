Varlamov stops 29 shots as Avalanche beat Wild 3-2 for third straight win

next Image 1 of 2

Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Zach Redmond had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night.

Cody McLeod and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which won its third straight.

Chris Stewart and Thomas Vanek both scored late for the Wild, and Devan Dubnyk had 18 saves in his 24th straight start for Minnesota. The Wild had won five straight.

Varlamov — who had a season-high 44 saves Saturday night in Columbus — has stopped 100 of the 102 shots he's faced the past three games. He had allowed 11 goals in the previous three games, including a physical 3-1 loss to the Wild last week. McLeod and Landeskog were each fined for roughing up Wild players in that game.