Vargas named Game 1 starter for Royals in ALDS

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Royals named left-hander Jason Vargas as the Game 1 starter for the American League Division Series against the LA Angels of Anaheim on Thursday.

Vargas will make his first career postseason start for the Royals, who rallied for a 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the AL wild card game on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old finished the regular season 11-10 with a 3.71 earned run average in 30 starts this season, his first with Kansas City.

Vargas spent last season with the Angels, compiling a 9-8 record with a 4.02 ERA over 24 starts.