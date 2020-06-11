Vanessa Bryant reveals touching tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday revealed the tattoos she got in February honoring the lives of her late husband and daughter who tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Bryant got two messages, one from 13-year-old Gianna tattooed on her wrist and the other from NBA legend Kobe Bryant tattooed near her neck.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa wrote on her private Instagram page, according to TMZ.

“I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me."

The exact messages were unknown.

Bryant, 41, was traveling with his daughter “Gigi” to a youth basketball tournament she was playing in on Jan. 26. Two of her teammates -- Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester -- also died on board, along with Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, and Payton’s mother, Sarah Chester. Christina Mauser, the girls' basketball coach at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, was also killed, as well as the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the autopsy reports of the victims last month which stated that all nine onboard died immediately as a result of blunt force trauma.