Vanessa Bryant opens up on Kobe, Gigi's deaths, hopes to be inspiration for her family

Vanessa Bryant revealed in an interview she is focused on "finding the light in darkness" more than a year after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash.

Bryant gave one of her first lengthy interviews to People magazine as part of the publication’s Women Changing the World issue that is set to hit newsstands later this month. Excerpts of the interview were published Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she told People. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She credited her other children for being there for her through the tough times.

KYRIE IRVING ELABORATES ON KOBE BRYANT NBA LOGO PUSH

"My girls help me smile through the pain," Bryant said. "They give me strength."

Bryant added: "I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud."

Kobe and Gigi Bryant and seven others died when a helicopter they were on crashed on a hillside near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NTSB said the crash was likely caused by the pilot’s "spatial disorientation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.