Vanessa Bryant leads daughter Gigi's birthday tributes: 'I miss you everyday'

Kobe Bryant and NBA fans on Saturday celebrated Gigi Bryant’s birthday. She would have been 15.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were among those killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California. The two Bryants and seven others were all flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County when the helicopter encountered thick fog near Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant was the first to write a small letter to her daughter on Saturday.

"I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!" she wrote in a sweet Instagram post.

Fans also shared tweets remembering Gigi and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Those who died along with Bryant and his daughter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, as well as the pilot. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna’s teammates.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in February the crash was likely caused by the pilot's "spatial disorientation."

Vanessa Bryant started the Mambacita clothing line, which launched Saturday, as well. All of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation