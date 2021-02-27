Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Bryant slams Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe a ‘rapist’ after his death

Kobe Bryant was accused of sexual assault in 2003

By Lindsey Kupler | New York Post
Vanessa Bryant says that Evan Rachel Wood calling her late husband Kobe Bryant a "rapist" the day he died is "vile" and "disturbing."

Hours after Kobe’s death on Jan. 26, 2020, the "Westworld" actress, 33, tweeted, "What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously."

Vanessa, 38, posted on Saturday to her Instagram Story that the tweet was just coming to her attention over a year later.

FILE - In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant poses for pictures with his wife Vanessa, left, and daughters Natalia, second from right, and Gianna as they stand on the court after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant's legacy may be stronger than ever. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, marks the anniversary of the crash that took the lives of Bryant, Gianna and seven other people. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

"Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least," the NBA player’s widow wrote over a screenshot of the original tweet. "Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation doesn’t make someone guilty."

"YOU DON’T KNOW THE FACTS OF THE CASE," she added. Vanessa sent the same message to film producer Abigail Disney, who tweeted at the time, "The man was a rapist. Deal with it."

Kobe was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado. Prosecutors dropped the charges after the accuser declined to testify. She later brought a civil case against the Los Angeles Laker, which was settled out of court in 2005.

