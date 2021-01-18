Vanessa Bryant asks for respect ahead of anniversary of Kobe's death: 'Our year has been traumatic enough'

With the anniversary of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant’s death less than one week away, the NBA legend's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took her thoughts to Instagram asking the media to be respectful when posting remembrance footage, and to "celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them."

"We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene," Vanessa Bryant wrote. "We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, who was 13, and seven others died Jan. 26., 2020, when their helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas.

Last week, Vanessa Bryant wrote about dealing with grief in an Instagram story. She said that her focus has been taking care of her daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

Vanessa said her daughters have helped her overcome the "messed up cluster of emotions" she felt following the deaths of Kobe and Gianna.

"I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard," Vanessa wrote. "I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of your day isn't. Find your reason."