Vanderbilt baseball players' parents targeted with racial slurs during College World Series, AD says

Vanderbilt University athletic director Candice Storey Lee said that parents of the players on the school’s baseball team were hit with racial slurs by fans at the College World Series.

Lee said on Twitter Tuesday that she was "deeply troubled" by what transpired and added that she has "full support" of those who were impacted.

"I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game," Lee tweeted. "This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.

"To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support. And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation."

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen also shared his support for those affected.

"We join Vanderbilt in declaring such behavior unacceptable and in direct conflict with the values of both institutions and our fan bases," Cohen wrote in a Twitter post. "The College World Series serves as a celebration of the entire sport of college baseball.

"Highly inappropriate events must neither be tolerated nor allowed to detract from the on-the-field accomplishments of the student-athletes and their teams who have earned the right to participate on this national stage."

The Commodores were taking on Mississippi State in Game 1 of the best-of-three College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderbilt came away with an 8-2 victory and is one game away from winning the national title.