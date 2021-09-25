Utah TV reporter unknowingly interviews Jazz player Jordan Clarkson, asks whether he's been to games

Everybody has an off day.

For one Utah TV reporter, it was especially tough on Friday. KUTV’s Hayley Crombleholme was in the middle of a big face-palm moment when she unknowingly asked Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson whether he was a fan.

The initial story was about Vivnt Arena announcing that fans attending home games will require proof of vaccination or a negative test 72 hours prior to coming to the game.

Crombleholme asked Clarkson whether he went to any Jazz games.

Clarkson responded, "Yeah, a lot."

Clarkson and Crombleholme both laughed the moment off later on Twitter.

The Jazz finished the 2020-21 season with 52 wins – the most since the team won 53 games in 2009-10 and the seventh time the team won 50 or more games since the 2000-01 season.

Clarkson finished with one of the best seasons of his career, with 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He was second in scoring on the team behind Donovan Mitchell.

Utah acquired Clarkson in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2019 for Dante Exum and draft picks. He previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was traded to the Cavaliers in 2018 with Larry Nance Jr. in February 2018 for Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a draft pick.