Utah Jazz: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Utah Jazz were at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic when it hit the sports world back in March. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first official positive test in the NBA, and teammate Donovan Mitchell followed.

With that said -- for the most part -- the Jazz are healthy now heading into the NBA restart. Mitchell leads the way for Utah with 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and Gobert is averaging 15.1 points, a team-high 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks.

Other players expected to play significant roles for the Jazz include: Jordan Clarkson (15.6 PPG), Mike Conley (13.8 PPG, 4.3 APG), and Joe Ingles (9.8 PPG, 5.2 APG).

QUICK LOOK

Division: Northwest Division

Record: 41-23

Coach: Quin Snyder

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +3300

ROSTER

Tony Bradley, C

Jarrell Brantley, PF

Jordan Clarkson, PG

Mike Conley, PG

Ed Davis, C

Rudy Gobert, C

Joe Ingles, SG

Donovan Mitchell, SG

Juwan Morgan, SF

Emmanuel Mudiay, PG

Georges Niang, SF

Royce O'Neale, SF

Miye Oni, SG

Rayjon Tucker, SG

Nigel Williams-Goss, PG

Justin Wright-Foreman, PG

WHAT’S NEXT

The Jazz will face the New Orleans Pelicans on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Utah has one of the deeper teams in the league, and with Mitchell and Gobert leading the way, head coach Quin Snyder's group should be ready to go in Orlando. However, the Jazz will certainly miss three-point specialist Bojan Bogdanovic, who played most of the season with an injured right wrist.

The Jazz will need to fill the absence of Bogdanovic, who averaged 20.2 points per game and shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range this season.

