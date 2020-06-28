Utah Jazz star says camera caught teenager peeing on his driveway

Joe Ingles said on Twitter that a young teenage skateboarder urinated on his driveway and garden, but the Utah Jazz forward said that his security system caught him in the act.

“To the young skateboarding teenager that pee’d on our driveway/garden… Just a heads up but our security cameras see EVERYTHING… face & every other small detail 😂😂😂,” Ingles wrote.

Ingles, a three-point specialist for the Jazz, is set to take the court for the team when the NBA restarts in Orlando, Fla., next month. The Jazz (41-23) are currently in fourth place in the loaded Western Conference. The NBA originally suspended play on March 11 when Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

WELCOME BACK: THE NBA SETS THE SCHEDULE FOR SEASON RESTART

The league released its schedule on Friday, and the first set of games will feature the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Jazz in the opener of a doubleheader. And just as the initial first night of this season-like-none-other did, the second game of nationally televised twinbill will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same — one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14. The NBA will be using three arenas at Disney, and other than the two-game slate on the opening night there will be somewhere between four and seven games played each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting as early as 1 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights seeing the slate end with 9 p.m. tip-offs — other than NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games being played on the East Coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 seeding games to be nationally televised, with 18 on TNT (including the opening-night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV, and three on ABC. Games will be shown in local markets as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no tip-off scheduled for less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings — with the league allowing time in between games for sanitizing of everything that players, coaches or staff could come into contact with.

If a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in either conference is needed by the ninth-place team finishing within four games of the team in eighth, those games in a best-of-two series that the No. 9 team would need to sweep will begin on Aug. 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.