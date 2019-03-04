Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gifts autographed shoes to 102-year-old superfan

Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz to a victory over the best team in the Eastern Conference – the Milwaukee Bucks – Saturday and made one superfan’s night.

Aside from dropping a career-high 46 points against the Bucks, Mitchell gave Roberta Morgan an autographed shoe. The 102-year-old fan was elated when she got the shoe.

LEBRON JAMES AND GUESTS TALK TRUMP, KAEPERNICK, OSCARS CONTROVERSY ON 'THE SHOP'

“I was sure shocked when he brought this over to me and he just handed it to me and ho, ho, ho,” she told FOX 13 Salt Lake City after the game.

Morgan was in attendance at the Vivint Smart Home Arena for the game. On Thursday, the Jazz noted that she watched the game at home with the team’s mascot Jazz Bear. Apparently, she never misses a game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jazz came from 17 points down to defeat the Bucks, 115-111.