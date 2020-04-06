Utah Jazz to lay off employees amid coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Utah Jazz will reportedly lay off some employees as the organization’s ownership group makes cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Larry H. Miller Group made the announcement Friday it will be making layoffs across its 80 companies. The Jazz are part of the companies making the layoffs, ESPN reported.

“Due to the impact on our customer-facing businesses from this unprecedented pandemic, the (Miller Group) ... unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce,” ownership said in a statement. “Over the past several weeks, we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and have reached a point where we have had to say farewell to a limited number of our valued employees.

“We have connected with our associates with outplacement services and aligned them with employers who have immediate hiring needs. We remain focused on helping our communities stay healthy.”

According to ESPN, the cuts include non-basketball personnel.

Other companies affected in Miller’s ownership group include his car dealerships, Jazz business operations, Saxton Horne advertising, and Zone Sports Network’s radio stations, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Most employees reportedly did not receive severance payments.

While some NBA teams have announced salary reductions, the reported layoffs for the Jazz are the first in the league. ESPN reported other teams are considering similar actions.

The NBA has not held a basketball game since March 11. Two Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus and have since been cleared.