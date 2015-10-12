USF reserve lineman Knox charged with firing gun on campus

TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida offensive lineman Benjamin Knox has been suspended from all team activities after being charged with firing a gun at the exterior of a residence hall on campus.

The athletic department said in a prepared statement that it is investigating an incident that occurred early Sunday and "working with the proper authorities."

Knox, 21, is a red-shirt freshman reserve who's appeared in all five of USF's games this season.

Campus police investigated after receiving reports gunfire and said the exterior of the dormitory where Knox lives was hit, however no one was injured.

Hillsborough County jail records state that Knox was charged with discharging a firearm on school property and shooting at or into an occupied building. Bond was set at 32,500.