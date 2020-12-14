USC vs. Washington: Pac-12 Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

The Pac-12 Conference will have a championship game after all — as long as there are no coronavirus outbreaks on either team and they can push through to Friday night.

No. 13 USC will play Washington in the conference title game this year. It’s the first time the Trojans have been in the conference title game since 2017. The Huskies were in the title game in 2018. Both teams had won in their last appearances in the championship game.

But both teams are in a different place than two or three years ago.

USC could go 6-0 for the first time in several years behind sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has come on strong this season throwing for 1,601 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes. Talanoa Hufanga has been stellar on defense racking up four interceptions and 50 total tackles.

Washington has only played four games this season and their last matchup against Oregon was canceled.

Nonetheless, the Huskies started the season 4-0 before losing to Stanford.

Dylan Morris leads the offense. Morris has thrown for 897 passing yards along with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Three of the touchdowns have been to Cade Otton. Sean McGrew has rushed for four touchdowns.

Washington is undefeated in Pac-12 title games since the title game started in 2011.

Here’s what you need to know about the Pac-12 title game.

USC (5-0) VS. WASHINGTON (4-1)

Date: Dec. 18

Time (EST): 8 p.m.

TV: FOX

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles

RECENT PAC-12 TITLE WINNERS

2019: Oregon

2018: Washington

2017: USC

2016: Washington

2015: Stanford