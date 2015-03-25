USC, Arizona State facing tough tests in hopes of avoiding 0-2 start in Pac-12

Southern California and Arizona State are facing a pivotal game in the desert.

Both teams enter Saturday night's game already with a loss in the Pac-12 and would figure to have a hard time competing for the South title with an 0-2 start.

Arizona State lost its Pac-12 opener to No. 5 Stanford last week after falling behind 29-0. The Sun Devils rallied with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but couldn't claw all the way back from the big hole.

USC has been inconsistent offensively all season and lost 10-7 to Washington State on Sept. 7, the Trojan's first loss to the Cougars in the Coliseum in 13 years.

The Trojans have dominated the series with Arizona State recently, winning 11 of 12 games since 2000.