Usain Bolt reveals Olympic-themed name for firstborn daughter

Olympian Usain Bolt revealed the name of his firstborn child on Tuesday and it certainly does not disappoint.

The eight-time gold medalist has a name that suits his accomplishments perfectly and he might be hoping to wish the same for his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt made the announcement in a birthday post to his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, although Olympia was born back in May.

“I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,” his caption read. “Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.”

Widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt revealed last year that he received several offers to play in the NFL after he dominated the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

“It was something that scared me at the time. I think it’s better now. Back then, it was really a rough sport. If it was like it is now, I think I would probably transition and try to play in the NFL,” he said.

Between 2008 and 2016, the Jamaican sprinter participated in three Olympics. In each event he raced, Bolt won. He racked up a total of eight gold medals during his career.

