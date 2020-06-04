USA women's hockey star changes tune on Colin Kaepernick protest: 'It was never about the flag'

Women’s USA Hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield said Tuesday she is changing her tune when it comes to Colin Kaepernick and his decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Coyne Schofield wrote in a statement on social media that she was one of the people who dismissed Kaepernick when he decided to protest in 2016. She said since then she has “listened and I learned.”

“Instead of deleting a misinformed tweet I posted 4 years ago, I should’ve been clear back then and now – not just knowing it but I should’ve SAID it.

“So let me be absolutely clear: It was NEVER about the flag. It was never about my family members who serve(d) It wasn’t about me. It always was and IS about George Floyd and the countless others who came before him. It’s about Justice and Equality. I know better. I will continue to DO Better.”

Her message came after protests against racial brutality sparked last week when Floyd died in a police-involved incident with a Minneapolis police officer.

Coyne Schofield reportedly wrote in 2016 she was “disgusted” with Kaepernick when he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality across the U.S.

Coyne Schofield appears to be among those who are starting to view Kaepernick’s protest differently in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart wrote in a CNN column recently that teams thought signing Kaepernick was “bad for business.” Lockhart admitted he was wrong in trying to justify the quarterback’s unemployment.