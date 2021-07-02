Meet the US female sailors going for the gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Two U.S. Olympic female sailors have gold medals on their minds, as they’re forced to get creative with their training during the global pandemic.

Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble told "America Reports" Friday that it’s been a very challenging experience to find alternative ways to train for the Tokyo Olympics under tough circumstances.

"It's certainly been an interesting year. We've learned a lot about making plans on the fly and just adapting quickly," Roble told co-host Sandra Smith. "We're super grateful to have been competing and training…making the most out of this extra year."

"We have our own gym equipment in our bags. We don’t travel light these days," Shea joked.

Roble and Shea mentioned their 15-foot boat, the 49erFX, is designed for speed and they truly enjoy being out on the water.



"Maggie and I are both in the Midwest…I grew up in Wisconsin and she grew up in Illinois and we've been competing against and with each other for almost like 16 or 17 years now," Roble told Smith. "Going to the Olympics with Maggie by my side is incredible."

The two female sailors were training in Europe over the past year and said living in a foreign country under different regulations and health rules has been difficult at times.

"We've learned a lot this year…we focus a lot on being able to adapt, pivot, communicate and focus on what matters," Shea concluded. "We're working towards a really big goal…we're finally getting close, so it's all worth it in the end."